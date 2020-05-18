More than 94K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a total of 94,191 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois.
On Sunday, May 17, 1,734 new cases were reported in the state, including 51 deaths.
IDPH reports a total 4,177 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Illinois.
Currently, 581,944 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus. More than 20,000 were tested on Sunday.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
