More than 94K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.
ISP forensic scientists are helping the Illinois Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 crisis by preparing samples, conducting tests and assisting with related paperwork. (Source: Illinois State Police)
May 18, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 6:25 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a total of 94,191 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois.

On Sunday, May 17, 1,734 new cases were reported in the state, including 51 deaths.

IDPH reports a total 4,177 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Illinois.

Currently, 581,944 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus. More than 20,000 were tested on Sunday.

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

