Miss Illinois 2020 delayed 1 year

“We as a board support Miss America’s decision to postpone the state and national programs for the year. We believe that this will give us a better opportunity to plan a program for our participants that is worthy of their efforts as local contestants. We want the candidates to get the full Miss Illinois experience, but above all else, we want to ensure the safety of all involved and the public. When I told the contestants about the postponement, I was overwhelmed by how well they took the news. The young women who represent our program throughout Illinois embody strength and resilience,”says Ashley Hatfield, director of the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization.