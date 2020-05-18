Marshall County collision claims life of Kuttawa man

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, May 18, around 11:35 a.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the 28 mile marker westbound on Interstate 24 for a report of an injury collision.
Initial investigation shows Larry G. Humphrey, 79 of Kuttawa, Kentucky, was traveling east on Interstate 24, operating a white 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck.
For an unknown reason, Humphrey crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic where he struck a gray 2019 Ford pickup truck operated by Robert G. Medley, 63 of Springfield, Kentucky.
As a result of the collision, Medley sustained minor injuries to his arm and facial area, but refused medical treatment.
Humphrey was transported from the scene to Marshall County Hospital by Marshall County EMS where he later died. T
Two other motorists traveling westbound behind Medley struck debris from the collision.
An autopsy is scheduled for Humphrey at the Medical Examiner’s office in Madisonville.
Both Humphrey and Medley were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 were shut down for approximately 4 hours.
The collision is being investigated.
