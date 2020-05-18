Marion, Ill. Police Dept. investigating vehicle thefts, burglaries

By Amber Ruch | May 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 12:05 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside them.

Marion police say there has been a recent increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries.

They recommended residents lock their vehicles, don’t leave valuables inside vehicles or in plain view, secure your motorcycles/ATV/UTV vehicles and if possible, lock them inside a secure garage.

You can contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 immediately if you see any suspicious activity.

