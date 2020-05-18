Man arrested in connection to January shots fired investigation in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on Monday, May 18 in connection to a shots fired investigation from January.
Dwight B. Brewer, 35, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to McCracken County deputies, at around 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, they responded to the 1100 block of Lydon Road for a reported altercation with shots fired.
Detectives say they learned the suspect, identified as Brewer, was at the home with multiple individuals. While outside, they say he was present when the altercation took place between family members of the home.
The investigation showed that, during the altercation, Brewer took out a 9mm handgun and shot it near multiple people. He then left the area before law enforcement arrived.
According to detectives, Brewer is a convicted felon and is prohibited from legally having a gun.
On Monday, May 18, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Brewer at a home on Old Mayfield Road and took him into custody without incident.
