Ky. to receive nearly $550,000 for family violence prevention and services

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Kentucky will receive $549,709 to help victims of family and domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis.
The funding can be used to provide temporary housing, assistance, and supportive services to victims of family, domestic, and dating violence.
In addition to this funding for Kentucky, the CARES Act will distribute $2 million in federal funding for the National Domestic Violence Hotline to continue providing remote services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
For any victims and survivors who need support, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline:
- Call 1-800-799-7233
- For TTY: 1-800-787-3224
- Text LOVEIS to 22522
