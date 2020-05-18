Ill. businesses that defy stay-at-home order to face misdemeanor

Ill. businesses that defy stay-at-home order to face misdemeanor
Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500. (Source: Pixabay)
May 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 9:02 AM

CHICAGO (AP) - Businesses that defy Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order could face a misdemeanor under emergency rules his administration has filed.

The change took effect Friday when the rules were filed, but legislators on a bipartisan committee have the chance to review it on Wednesday.

If they don’t reject it, it’ll remain in effect for 150 days.

Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500.

The Pritzker’s administration’s general counsel Ann Spillane likens it to a traffic ticket.

However, some Republicans called it an overreach of Pritzker’s powers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.