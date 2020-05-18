Hospital employees chose COO’s next haircut to raise money for American Heart Assoc.

“I selected the American Heart Association as the charity because I want to show support for those who are currently battling heart disease and to remember those who fought heart disease and are no longer with us,” said Vince Green, Heartland Regional COO. “Heart disease affects those of all ages. I walk in honor of my grandmother who is currently battling congestive heart failure. I walk for my uncle who had a partial blockage of LAD which was spotted on a $50 heart scan. I walk for my friend who fought coronary artery disease.”