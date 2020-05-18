Heartland experts say the supply for crops is up but the demand isn’t

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland agriculture experts say crops are doing well this spring, but they can’t say the same for sales.
Mark Burger works with his family at Triple B farms in New Hamburg.
“I don’t see a profit at the end of the year,” he said.
Burger said last year they had a hard time getting crops in the field on time. This year, it’s all about trying to making money on them.
“Right now, the market can’t give you enough back for what you’re putting into it,” he said.
Burger said the supply is higher than the demand and it's causing them to lose money.
“The crops that we normally grow, there’s just not a whole lot we can do about a U.S. crop supply, global supply especially with Covid-19 and the trade war,” Burger said.
David Reinbott with the Scott County Missouri Extension Office said there are three things needing to be done to help.
“We need a stronger united states economy, as stronger world economy and we need china to step in to start buying some grains,” Reinbott said.
Reinbott also said the public can help.
“If the consumer will start driving more that will use more gasoline, and the crude oil prices go up,” he said.
Back in April, the U.S. Secretary of agriculture announced a new USDA program to provide $19 billion in aid to U.S. Farmers.
