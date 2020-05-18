Graduates face employment challenges during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Graduating high school or college is a cause for celebration. However, now is the time for many as they are looking for a job, and that can be challenging while companies are still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri CEO June O’Dell said for both high school and college graduates, they need to be patient and persistent and utilize every resource they can to help get their foot in the door someplace and build their resume.
“I always say you take what job is available when you really need a job," O'Dell said. "But what if you get into that company or that organization or that type of work and think, 'man I really kind of like this.' Then you get a certificate and you learn more; you get an advancement and get more money."
O’Dell suggested for high school graduates that they may even venture into taking vocational courses and for college graduates to consider taking jobs across the state to help them get more employment opportunities faster as well.
O'Dell also said they have services that are free of charge and to utilize employment specialists to help in ways to boost their resume and put it out for employers to see.
For more information, O’Dell said to go to Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri here or find employment specialists in your area.
