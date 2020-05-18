Gov. activates 250 additional Ill. national gaurd members for COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Four new Community Based Test Sites (CBTS) will be put into operation over the next week by approximately 250 additional Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen activated by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
There continues to be more than 1,100 Illinois National Guard members serving in COVID-19 response operations.
Approximately 60 Soldiers, which includes about six medics from the 708th Medical Company, based at North Riverside, about 44 Soldiers from the 126th Quartermaster Company, based in Quincy, and 10 Soldiers from the 108th Special Troops Battalion, based in Chicago, were activated to operate a CBTS in Peoria.
The Soldiers are expected to train at the Bloomington CBTS May 14-15 and assume operations on May 16.
Fifty-two soldiers from various batteries in 1st Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery, and eight medics from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Normal, have been activated to operate a CBTS in the greater Chicago area.
Approximately 17 Airmen from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, based at Scott Air Force Base, 13 Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, and 17 Airmen from the 183rd Wing, based in Springfield, have been activated in order to begin COVID-19 testing at a CBTS in Champaign.
Thirteen Airmen, including two medical technicians from the Harwood Heights COVID-19 test site and four medical technicians from the Bloomington CBTS, will be re-missioned to the Champaign CBTS.
Approximately 60 soldiers from the 108th Sustainment Brigade, including about 36 from the 1744th Transportation Company, based in Crestwood, 5 medics from the 709th Area Support Medical Company, based in Bartonville, and one medic from the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, based in Rock Island, have been tasked to operate a CBTS in Rolling Meadows.
Twenty-six airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing have been activated and are expected to report to the COVID-19 test site in Markham to conduct training May 15 and assume CBTS operations on May 18.
An additional 34 Airmen, including four medical technicians from the Rockford CBTS and three medical volunteers serving at Markham, will transition to the Markham CBTS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.