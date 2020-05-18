First hearings to be held at new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It is the beginning of a new era for court proceeding in Cape Girardeau County.
Beginning Monday, May 18, the first hearings will be held at the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, Missouri.
All court cases from adoptions, marriages, criminal and civil will be heard before judges in the new building.
For 166-years court proceedings were held at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. This long-history for the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County came to an end on Friday with the last hearings held at the building.
According to county commissioners the new courthouse in Jackson will be more secure, modern and efficient.
The 82,000 square foot facility has five courtrooms and four elevators.
The project cost $20 million to complete.
An official grand opening is planned for a later date.
