First Alert: Sunny morning, cloudy afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact travel this morning.
Light rain could also be lingering in portions of southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Once the fog burns off, the morning will be mostly sunny.
Clouds will move back into the Heartland by the afternoon with a chance of light showers.
Highs today will be in the low 60s to 70.
Rain chances and scattered storms stick around for the rest of the week. Storms do not appear to be severe.
Humidity and temperatures in the 80s return by the weekend.
