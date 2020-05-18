Council passes budget, draws emergency funds and moves forward on pools

“Basically the staff will draw up a formal agreement with the cost being shared on a fifty-fifty basis," Mayor Fox explained. "Not sixty-forty like it was before. Which in the end will cost the school board a little more money but will save the city, citizens some money. But the important thing is that the school is getting started on this Jefferson project, and they want the aquatic center to be part of that so they can incorporate the design and some of that at the same time.”