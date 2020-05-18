Construction begins on Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work began on the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
The new clinic will be located on Mt. Auburn Road, north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.
“We were pleased to see equipment moved to the site a few days ago,” said Libby Johnson, John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center director. “Now the work has begun.”
The 43,000 square foot facility and is expected to be finished by 2022. Johnson said officials are looking at options for a commemorative ceremony in the fall.
“When finished, the health care center will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty services and procedures,” Johnson said.
She said the goal was to enroll 3,000 new veteran patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening.
You can apply by calling 573-772-2306 or 573-452-1926 and they will mail you a paper application. You can also click here to enroll online.
You can print a copy of the 10-10EZ form from the VA website by clicking here and mailing it to 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Johnson said some veterans not previously eligible due to their income may now be eligible if there is a change in their household income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
