Clouds moving back into the are today. Chance of showers again tomorrow.

Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere. As this area of low pressure moves south, we will see scattered cloud cover increase. There could be a few isolated sprinkles across our northern counties. Ahead of this system there is enough sunshine to allow a few areas to warm into the lower 70s before these clouds move across the rest of the area. Highs will range from the lower to middle 60s far north to lower 70s far south.
We will see a better chance of showers tomorrow afternoon as the center of cold air aloft moves across the Heartland. There could be a rumble of thunder or two as well.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 60s.