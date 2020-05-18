City of Sikeston reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Sikeston reached an $8 million settlement with a man who spent 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
The city council authorized the settlement on April 29.
Jonathan Douglass has been the Sikeston city manager since December 2013.
He said the city’s insurance carriers reached an $8 million settlement with David Robinson, with the city paying only its deductible of $75,500.
Douglass said the deductible will be paid from the city’s general fund.
The settlement resolves any claims by Robinson for damages of wrongful conviction and wrongful incarceration, as well as physical injury and illness.
“Now that the issue has been resolved, we look forward to continuing our focus on moving Sikeston in a positive direction to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens,” Douglass said.
Public safety officers receive extensive training in the law enforcement academy and throughout their careers on topics including diversity, cultural competency, racial profiling and investigative methods.
We caught up with him a year after his release to see how his life changed after becoming a free man.
In regards to the settlement, Robinson said they’re moving forward.
“...I’m glad I got something out of the settlement. And I’m glad the truth got put out there after being denied justice for about 20 years,” he said. “We came to a settlement that all parties [him and his attorneys] are satisfied with.”
On marking the second anniversary of being released from prison after a wrongful conviction, Robinson said he’s doing well, and that it’s still overwhelming.
He and his wife, Pat, continue plans to create a foundation help people who have been release from incarceration and their families “find their footing and get their lives back.”
