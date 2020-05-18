Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosts food drive

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Public Works Department is hosting a food drive for area pantries.
The Department is joining dozens of Public Works Department from across Illinois to collect food and household goods to support food banks during National Public Works Week May 17-23.
Donation bins will be set up at the following locations:
- Kroger, 501 N. Giant City Road
- Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, 1815 W. Main Street
A Public Works truck will also be parked at the Carbondale Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon to collect donations.
Suggested donations include:
- Pasta
- Canned meats
- Canned fruit
- Cereal
- Cooking oil
- Canned vegetables
- Cleaning products
- Diapers
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Tissues
All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry at University Baptist Church.
