2 adults, 2 juveniles charged with trafficking marijuana at a Ky. motel

LA CENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - Two adults and two juveniles were charged with trafficking marijuana at a La Center, Kentucky motel on Sunday, May 17.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, two adults were waiting to meet two juveniles to sell marijuana. The two juveniles showed up to buy the drugs, but they were stopped by officers and detained.
The two juveniles were ticketed and released to their parents. Both were charged with trafficking in marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One of the juveniles was also additionally charged with possession of marijuana.
Chance Gray, 18, and Daquion Donlow, 18, both of La Center were charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, unlawful transaction with a minor under the age 16, engaged organized crime, possession marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. Both were released with a citation.
Ballard County Sheriffs Office was assisted in the investigation by La Center Police Department and Kentucky State Police.
