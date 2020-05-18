53 active COVID-19 cases in Randolph Co., Ill.

Randolph County is currently monitoring 53 active cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 12 cases since Saturday, May 16. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Jessica Ladd | May 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 7:15 PM

Two new cases have been reported since Saturday.

Two new cases have been reported since Saturday.

Forty-nine individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home, and 4 remain hospitalized.

There have been 3 coronavirus-related deaths.

To date, 189 individuals have been released to resume normal activity.

There has been a total of 245 confirmed cases.

