53 active COVID-19 cases in Randolph Co., Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Randolph County is currently monitoring 53 active cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 12 cases since Saturday, May 16.
Two new cases have been reported since Saturday.
Forty-nine individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home, and 4 remain hospitalized.
There have been 3 coronavirus-related deaths.
To date, 189 individuals have been released to resume normal activity.
There has been a total of 245 confirmed cases.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.