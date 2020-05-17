Tree over the road causes crash on Interstate 64 in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A single vehicle crash has left one person injured.
On May 16 around 10 p.m., Donald G. Drtina, 57, of Alburnett, Iowa, was driving a 1998 Kenworth Truck Tractor eastbound on Interstate 64 near the 107 milepost.
A tree had fallen across both lanes and Drtina was unable to stop before colliding with the tree.
Tree branches penetrated the windshield injuring him.
Drtina was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
