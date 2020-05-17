Spring Tunes at Twilight canceled

Spring Tunes at Twilight canceled
Tunes at Twilight, a Cape Girardeau tradition, has been canceled this spring. (Source: Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | May 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 5:45 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight, a Cape Girardeau tradition, has been canceled this spring.

Tunes at Twilight has been a downtown tradition for almost 20 years and is a favorite activity for many in our...

Posted by Old Town Cape, Inc. on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Old Town Cape stated in a Facebook post that the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went on to state, “this decision was made based on recommendations from the Cape County Health Department and in the best interest of the health and wellness of the community.”

The fall season is still scheduled start August 7 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.