Spring Tunes at Twilight canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tunes at Twilight, a Cape Girardeau tradition, has been canceled this spring.
Old Town Cape stated in a Facebook post that the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They went on to state, “this decision was made based on recommendations from the Cape County Health Department and in the best interest of the health and wellness of the community.”
The fall season is still scheduled start August 7 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
