IDES investigates limited data access issue in PUA system

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has confirmed a limited data access issue within the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system.
An investigation found that one PUA applicant was able to accidentally access personal identifying information of a limited number of applicants.
That applicant notified the Department of the issue.
Within an hour, it was adjusted to prevent any future unauthorized access.
IDES and Deloitte have been working together to create and maintain the web-based PUA portal.
The portal went live on Monday, May 11.
It is working in partnership with the vendor to run a full-scale investigation into the matter while testing to prevent any potential future incidences.
IDES will release results of the investigation once it is completed.
They will notify anyone affected.
More than 50,000 claims have been processed through the PUA system.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.