Homicide investigation in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 16 around 11:42 p.m., Murray police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive.
Upon arrival, officers located an individual who had been shot, and that individual was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives are currently investigating the shooting; at this time no further information can be released as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Murray Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.