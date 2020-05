VIDEO: Charleston High School Graduation was held on Friday, May 8, 2020. This year’s ceremony was modified to meet social distancing guidelines in attempt to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Family and friends gathered in the student parking lot to watch as 57 members of the CHS Class of 2020 walked across the stage to be presented their diplomas by Principal Jamarcus Williams. Opening remarks were given by Class President Nicole Hart. CHS Principal Jamarcus Williams, Assistant Principal Jennifer Ford, and Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus provided additional remarks and recognitions. Top-three class members, Jaiyana King, Nicole Hart, and Samuel Bledsoe, gave heartfelt speeches. The honors of Valedictorian and Salutatorian will be announced at a later time. Nine graduating seniors were members of the National Honor Society, and eight graduated with honors. Graduates were given the option to receive their diplomas on Wednesday, May 6 at the Clara Drinkwater Newnam Auditorium in a highly controlled environment, and several families chose to do so. Join us in celebrating these outstanding graduates! #Classof2020 #InThisTogether #CharlestonProud #CHSBlueJays