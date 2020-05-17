First Alert: Wet and stormy Sunday

(KFVS) - Its shaping up to be a very wet and potentially stormy Sunday.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected today.
Heavy downpours/flash flooding and severe storms are both potential threats for today.
SPC has upgraded the area to a slight risk of severe weather.
The greatest threat of severe storms is some brief small tornado this afternoon, especially in Southern Illinois and West Kentucky.
Tonight will be cooler and less humid.
This cooler weather will last for several days.
Rain showers are possible in the coming week, especially on Tuesday.
Otherwise temps will be below average Monday thru Wednesday….warming a bit later in the week.
Tuesday looks like the coolest and cloudiest day.
Model forecast temps look too high, so automated forecasts will likely be too warm for Monday thru Wednesday.
