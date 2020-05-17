First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

An unusual and high-amplitude jet stream pattern will bring much cooler and less humid weather to the region for much of the upcoming work week, starting Monday. The tricky part of the forecast is that with an upper low just to our east…..there may be enough instability for a few rain showers at times…especially on Tuesday. Otherwise temps will be below average Monday thru Wednesday….warming a bit later in the week as the upper low drifts away. Tuesday looks like the coolest and cloudiest day with the low just east of our region. Model forecast temps look too high, so automated forecasts will likely be too warm for Monday thru Wednesday.