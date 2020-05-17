First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Thunderstorms will push out of the region tonight as a cold front moves through from west to east. Behind this front a major pattern shift will bring much cooler and less humid conditions for the next several days….although there will likely be some chilly rain with this pattern according to updated trends. Monday thru about Wednesday an unusual late-season cut-off upper low will develop over the Midwest and spin southeast into the lower Ohio Valley. Each model run has moved this low closer and closer to our region. As such, we’ve gradually lowered forecast daytime temps….increased cloud cover….and added a better chance of showers. The best chance of showers or light rain now looks to be Monday evening into Tuesday night. As noted previously, high temps during this period will likely be a few degrees lower than what model output is telling us….so some automated weather apps will be too warm.