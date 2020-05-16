Pulaski church gives away food to the community

PULASKI, Ill. (KFVS) - Members with the St. John Praise and Worship Center gave out hundreds of pounds of food today to people that drove through staying in their vehicles.
Motorists formed a line as church volunteers loaded boxes of fruits and vegetables in their vehicles, all while adhering to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
St. John Praise and Worship Center Pastor Larry Barnett said each box weighed roughly 20 pounds and had more than 300 boxes to give away.
"So this is our way at St. John Praise and Worship Center to give back to our community, not to just our community but for whoever," Barnett said. "It doesn't matter where they come from, Missouri, Kentucky, or here in Illinois, we just wanted to be a blessing and this is our way to do that."
They called it Drive By Blessings and said this food giveaway is important, especially for those that have been impacted by COVID-19.
"People are hurting and people have lost jobs," Barnett said. "We know things are tight for a lot of people and I think the church should always be in a position to be a safe haven. We ought to be a place of hope. What better way to show people that you love them, than to feed them?"
They also encouraged and helped people with any help with questions and forms for the 2020 census.
