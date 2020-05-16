Parade welcomes home 12-year-old after nearly 3 months in hospital

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of motorists set up a drive-by parade for a 12-year-old boy who recently got out of the hospital after nearly 3 months.
Avery Kilmer of Sikeston went to the St. Louis Children's Hospital on February 27th after suffering seizure and kidney transplant failures.
His parents and the community wanted to cheer him up by driving by with signs and honking at the Cape First Church in Sikeston.
Avery is still fighting however as he is back on dialysis to try to get healthier for his next transplant.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.