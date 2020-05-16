One injured in McCracken County single car crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 15, McCracken County deputies responded to a single car roll-over crash near mile marker 14 on I 24 west.
Doran Andrew Corn, 64 years old, of Gilbert Arizona, was operating a 2004 white Chevrolet Express Van westbound on I 24.
Corn told police that he fell asleep at the wheel.
The van went off the left side of the shoulder and flipped on its side.
A Trigg County ambulance that was passing through the area and was behind the van when the incident occurred stopped to assist. T
Trigg County EMS freed Corn, who was trapped in his van and provided immediate medical assistance.
Corn was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies were assisted on scene by Reidland Farley Fire, Mercy Regional EMS, Trigg County EMS, and Randy’s Towing.
Both lanes of I 24 westbound were shut down for approximately 20 minutes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.