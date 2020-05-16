4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of four more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
They are in isolation.
Currently there have been 184 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Two additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 128 persons.
46 active cases are currently being managed.
