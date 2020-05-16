Gov. Beshear comments on defeating COVID-19, Pediatric Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On May 15, Gov. Beshear stated there were at least 7,444 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 252 of which were newly confirmed Friday.
He also reported four new deaths, bringing the total to 332.
“Today, I am thankful that the new case list has fewer children,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is not to scare anyone, but this virus is still out there and it affects people of all ages and we need to do all we can to keep it from spreading.”
The governor also stated that Kentuckians are defeating the novel coronavirus 2019 with compassion and resilience.
“Let’s remember to keep reaching out to one another, asking how others are doing and if they need help,” Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians yesterday. “One of the reasons that we’re here today in a better position than most is because we truly care about each other.”
Later on May 16, Beshear posted on Facebook a statement on Pediatric Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome.
He stated that the syndrome was “scary” and that the Kentucky Pediatric #COVID19 Hotline was staffed and ready to answer questions.
