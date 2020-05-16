First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Humid and unsettled weather will last through the weekend until a jet stream shift brings cooler and drier weather back by Monday morning. For today and tomorrow we’ll have a lot of warm, moist air coming in from the south. This will result in mostly cloudy and muggy conditions with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With limited shear and only modest instability, severe storm chances remain pretty low today and tomorrow, but a few strong storms with strong wind gusts will certainly be possible. The main issue is likely to be heavy downpours over already saturated ground. Flash Flood Warnings are possible this weekend….so be careful driving in flood-prone areas.
By Monday morning we’ll be seeing a significant pattern shift as a large upper low cuts off over the eastern U.S. Thankfully, this low will be east of here, so we’ll have a cool, dry northerly flow pattern. East of the low it will be very wet, but it looks as though this storm will stay far enough east of here to keep it mainly dry in our area…and with mild temps and lower dew point/humidity levels as well. The coolest days will be early in the week, and by the end of the week it will be warmer with a slowly increasing chance of storms again.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.