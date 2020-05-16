First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

By Monday morning we’ll be seeing a significant pattern shift as a large upper low cuts off over the eastern U.S. Thankfully, this low will be east of here, so we’ll have a cool, dry northerly flow pattern. East of the low it will be very wet, but it looks as though this storm will stay far enough east of here to keep it mainly dry in our area…and with mild temps and lower dew point/humidity levels as well. The coolest days will be early in the week, and by the end of the week it will be warmer with a slowly increasing chance of storms again.