First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A very high-amplitude upper pattern will dominate the country next week. In particular, we will end up on the western side of an unusually large upper low. This will give us anomalously cool northerly flow aloft, keeping temps well below average. In addition, the cool air aloft may be enough to give us some clouds and rain showers…especially Monday and Tuesday. Best chance of rain would likely be closer to Indiana. While highs will likely be in the 60s, we should be safe from frost as it remains a bit breezy and at least partially cloudy…so lows will likely stay above 40. By later in the week we’ll get sunnier and warmer as the low moves away.