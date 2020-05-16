First Alert: Cloudy and muggy with scattered thunderstorms

(KFVS) - Humid and unsettled weather will last through the weekend, but cooler and drier weather will be back by Monday morning.
Brian Alworth says there will be a lot of warm, moist air coming in from the south today and tomorrow. This will result in mostly cloudy and muggy conditions with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Severe storm chances remain pretty low today and tomorrow, but a few strong storms with strong wind gusts will certainly be possible.
The main issue is likely to be heavy downpours over already saturated ground. Flash Flood Warnings are possible this weekend, so be careful driving in flood-prone areas.
By Monday morning we’ll be seeing a significant pattern shift. It looks as though this storm will stay far enough east of the Heartland to keep it mainly dry in our area, and with mild temps and lower dew point/humidity levels as well.
The coolest days will be early in the week, and by the end of the week it will be warmer with a slowly increasing chance of storms again.
