Community comes together to plant gardens, beautify Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers for the Cape Girardeau Community Gardens were out today and planted flower beds at several areas in Cape Girardeau.
What is known as the Cape's Friends of the Park Day in past years, had to be downsized due to COVID-19 this year. Volunteers spread out various projects throughout the week with less people, unlike previous years where they had hundreds in attendance.
Cape Girardeau Parks Divisional Manager Brock Davis said it’s just nice for people to be able to get out and get involved in helping the community.
“At this time, with all the issues we have, people want to get out because they're so tired of being inside," Davis said. "They really enjoy it. They enjoy it every year, even without the COVID, before this came, people enjoyed this time of projects and getting out and doing things."
Southeast Missouri State University’s horticulture program volunteers helped supply the plants and helped in planting for the projects.
"They are really big and instrumental as they grow the plants that we need to plant at the greenhouse and they're good to volunteer," Brock said. "It's all part of this Friends of the Park day event."
Southeast Missouri State University Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse Manager Melissa LaPlant said these projects help people who come out to help out in various ways.
"This is helping feed the community and helping people come together to gardening which is awesome," LaPlant said. "It's also a type of plant therapy, gardening is, especially this year with the COVID thing."
There are more event scheduled in the coming days as well. This event has many supporters throughout the community including the City of Cape Girardeau, area businesses, organizations and more.
