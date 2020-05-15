What you need to know May 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 15.
Friday is looking very stormy.
A line of heavy rain and storms will move through the Heartland from northwest to southeast this morning. The main threat from these storms is strong winds and hail. An isolated severe warning is possible.
The first round of storms will move out by mid-morning.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says storm chances spike back up this afternoon and evening.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s.
More storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. The severe threat is low, but there is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm.
The start of next week is looking dry and cooler.
- Today the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider tuition rates for the fall semester.
- A group has agreed to renovate and revitalize the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo.
- The last court hearings in the Common Pleas Courthouse were held on Thursday. This marked the end of 166-year-long era in the history of the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County.
- The 2020 Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest in Murphysboro is off, not just because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, but also in part because some of the celebration’s local sponsors are struggling financially.
- While many state and local officials see modest signs of progress in the pandemic fight, coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks in pockets of the U.S.
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear announced that starting on May 22, groups of 10 people or fewer could gather, and that the state’s travel ban would expire.
- Venomous blue dragons have washed up on Texas beaches.
- Police cruisers, cars, trucks and more honored veterans with a parade in Cape Girardeau.
- Tyson Foods will cut prices this week for some beef products it sells to supermarkets, restaurants and other food retailers by 20 to 30 percent.
