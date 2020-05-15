’Walk Jackson Challenge 2020’ promotes Jackson, Mo. Public Works

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Public Works Department is challenging residents to Walk Jackson.
The event is to promote Public Works while encouraging people to get out and learn their area while getting some exercise.
Everyone is asked to report any issues they see with the street, water, electric, stormwater or wastewater utilities to the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 or by clicking here.
The challenge begins on Monday, June 1 and runs seven weeks through July 17.
Starting on May 18, there will be a pre-event registration on the city’s website. You can fill out the registration form and print out the official rules and mileage tracking sheet, or pick up the forms at Public Works in City Hall. You can continue to register after June 1, but the first 50 registrations will receive a free Walk Jackson Challenge 2020 t-shirt.
The city said to use the mileage tracking sheet to record your progress and turn it in to Public Works by July 17 with at least 25 miles to receive a Certificate of Completion. Everyone that registers is entered for the Grand Prize drawing.
According to the city, the smallest Ward has 25 miles of streets while the entire city has 133 miles. To complete the challenge, you must record at least 25 miles in just under seven weeks on the Mileage Tracking Sheet.
They said you do not have to walk every street, but you are encouraged to walk as much of the city as you can.
The city reminds residents to be safe and maintain a safe distance. They ask that you be aware of your surroundings and wear bright colors while walking.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.