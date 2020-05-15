TDH reports 3 new deaths, 271 new coronavirus cases after nearly 310,000 tested

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus count is nearing 17,000 after 309,756 tests have been administered across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16,970 cases of COVID-19 and 290 deaths Friday -- an increase of 271 cases and 3 deaths since Thursday.
So far, 9,280 people statewide have recovered from the virus but 1,454 have required hospitalizations.
TDH also confirmed 3,595 cases in Shelby County, an increase of 26 since the Shelby County Health Department gave their update Friday morning.
Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,542 confirmed cases in Shelby County and 81 deaths. That’s 19 more cases and three more deaths since the Shelby County Health Department gave their update Thursday morning.
David Sweat with the SCHD said there has been an increase in Hispanic cases and an increase in Hispanic pediatric cases across Shelby County. Currently, 70 percent of fatalities are among African-American residents.
Shelby County Health Dept. Director Alisa Haushalter said they will not make a recommendation on when to begin Phase 2 until Monday. Officials anticipate making an announcement on Monday.
Shelby County health officials say 60.5 percent of the county’s confirmed cases have recovered from the virus.
The SCHD released a map showing the highest number of COVID-19 cases by zip code. The map highlights multiple areas with the highest case rate per 100,000 population.
Sweat said the biggest contributor to risk has been healthcare-associated infection. Many fatal cases have come from or been associated with healthcare settings. A third of fatal cases there is no specific documented exposure that elevates risk.
The biggest single risk factor that people have associated with fatal outcomes are cardiac conditions.
This includes high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, valve problems. Other conditions that put people at risk are obesity, diabetes, asthma, COPD, etc.
There are ongoing outbreaks at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County where 294 residents and staff have tested positive and 29 people have died. This does not include resolved outbreaks.
The largest outbreak is at the Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center where 88 residents and staff members have tested positive and five people have died.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
- Crittenden -- 219 cases; 7 deaths; 180 recoveries
- Cross -- 34 cases; 22 recoveries
- Lee -- 9 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 54 cases; 22 recoveries
- Phillips -- 4 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 25 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 310 cases; 90 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 12 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 73 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 355 cases; 5 deaths
- Lafayette -- 106 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 63 cases; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 46 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 19 cases
- Tate -- 55 cases
- Tippah -- 66 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 40 cases; 2 deaths
- Crockett -- 13 cases; 1 death; 8 recoveries
- Dyer -- 44 cases; 34 recoveries
- Fayette -- 88 cases; 2 deaths; 62 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 180 cases; 16 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 43 cases; 19 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 11 recoveries
- Tipton -- 402 cases; 2 deaths; 91 recoveries
