Stoddard Co. health center: county has ‘hot spot’ of COVID-19 cases at nursing home

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center said the county has a “hot spot” of COVID-19 cases at a nursing home.
The health center posted the following on its Facebook page:
They said they are aware of a few existing cases among residents in the nursing. They said all residents and staff at the nursing home have been tested, and they are waiting for results.
The health center said the facility was “one of the first to take steps to prevent this type of situation in late February/early March.” At this time, they are not aware of how the virus got into the nursing home.
Of the patients who have tested positive, the health center said all have since been admitted into area hospitals. They said this was done as a precaution.
In the future, they said any residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be moved to a wing of the nursing home.
According to the health center, the facility has more than enough PPE and other necessary medical equipment.
