SoutheastHEALTH negotiating with insurance provider

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH confirmed its in the process of negotiating with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri for a new contract.
They said their current contract expires in June.
“SoutheastHEALTH has had a very positive relationship with Anthem over the years and expects we will work through negotiations by end of May,” the hospital said in a statement.
They said both parties needed further discussion to resolve some contractual terms due to the additional costs of treating COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the economy over the next 12 months.
“We will keep our community informed of progress as this develops,” the statement read. “In the meantime, Southeast will continue to deliver the high quality care our community expects and deserves, and our business will carry on as usual.”
