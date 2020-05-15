Southeast Mo. State University Board of Regents announces tuition, room and board increases for 2020-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents set tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year, including room and board.
On Friday, May 15, they approved assessing a $5.75 per credit hour increase on in-state undergraduate tuition, equal to the 2.3 percent increase in CPI in 2019, and a $2 per credit hour increase in the maintenance and repair general fee. This brings the total increase to $7.75 per credit hour.
According to the University, in fiscal year 2020, student government approved a two-year phased increase in the general fee for maintenance and repair of University grounds and building. The $2 per credit hour general fee increase approved on Friday corresponds to the second year of this general fee increase.
Under the new fee schedule, Southeast’s per credit hour tuition rates for non-resident undergraduate, graduate and online programs will also increase by the 2.3 percent change in the CPI.
Tuition and general fees for lower division courses at the regional campuses will increase $3 per credit hour, bringing that rate to $181 per credit hour.
Justin Jacobs, student government treasurer and representative to the University’s Budget Review Committee, said student government is supportive of the increase in the general fee.
“Student government thought that in order to continue to have pride in our University we need to love the way it looks,” he said. “The increase in the maintenance and repair fee will help to improve campus structure and grounds. It is important to invest in our campus or else we will fall behind with repairs, and our structures will become outdated and deteriorate without repair. Our hope is that the improvements will also draw the eyes of incoming students as well.”
According to the University, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on state revenue led to a recent withholding of $3.7 million in FY20 for Southeast, and to the announcement that the governor and legislature would need to redevelop the FY21 budget with a reduced revenue consensus estimate.
This caused the University to extend their budget preparation timeline as well.
The Regents also approved an average room and board rate increase of 1.94%. Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success, noted that room and board rate increases have averaged just 1.9% over the past five years.
Starting next fall, both Towers East and Towers South will offer single rooms.
The rates approved today reflect an adjustment to the rate for single rooms in these two buildings. Additional private rooms will be available to new and continuing students through the housing system.
The board rate increase will be used to offset dining expenses linked with the University’s contract with Chartwells Educational Dining Services.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding dining facilities at Southeast that offer a wide variety of options and meal plans for all students,” Below said.
