Southeast Mo. State University approves No Trespass policy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved a no trespass policy statement.
Signage will be installed on campus to reflect the adoption of this new measure.
Kathy Mangels, Vice President for finance and administration, said that Southeast is a public higher education institution and is open to the general public, the University retains the right to restrict access to University property due to safety concerns related to Southeast’s students, faculty, staff and visitors.
The new policy outlines certain circumstances which access to University property may be restricted and includes procedures for issuing a No Trespass Notice to individuals not affiliated with the University when appropriate.
According to Missouri state statutes, persons commit the offense of trespass in the first degree if they knowingly enter or remain unlawfully in a building or inhabitable structure or upon property.
Mangels said the statute requires that notice against trespass must be communicated or posted so the information is accessible to intruders.
The University will post No Trespass signs at entrances to the campus and major parking areas.
“We have layers of safety measures on our campus to protect our students, faculty and staff,” Mangels said. “We have indoor and outdoor sirens, a lighted corridor, emergency call boxes, a mass notification system and a Department of Public Safety to help ensure the safety of those at Southeast. This policy adds another layer of protection for our University.”
The new policy and signage conform with Missouri state statues and city ordinances, Mangels said.
