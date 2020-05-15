Police looking for man accused of buying lottery tickets with stolen card at different Mo. locations

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they say used a stolen debit card to buy lottery tickets at different locations.
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, on April 27, the Portageville Police Department received a report from a convenience store about someone buying $1,600 worth of Missouri lottery tickets with a stolen card.
Officers say the person bought several other lottery tickets from different locations. They said he also cashed in several of the tickets bought throughout southeast Missouri.
If you have any information, you can contact Brianna Shelly at the Portageville Police Department.
