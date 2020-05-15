Path light kits recalled due to shock hazard

(KFVS) - Light path kits with LED power supplies have been recalled due to a shock hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 77,000 units of the Hampton Bay, Patriot Lighting and Paradise light kits with Sterno Home LED power supplies were recalled.
They said the path lights have a defective Sterno Home LED power supply that has a plug blade the can remain in the AC outlet when the LED power supply is pulled from the outlet, posing a risk of shock.
Consumers should immediately stop using the path lights and contact Sterno Home to receive a free replacement LED power supply and installation instructions.
They said the power supplies alter the voltage going through the light circuit. The kits have “Hampton Bay,” “Patriot Lighting” and “Paradise” printed on the rating label of the lights. They were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide and online from March 2017 through May 2020 for between $50 and $100.
You can call Sterno Home toll-free at 888-867-6095 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email them at customerservice@sternohome.com or click here to visit their website.
According to CPSC, the company received one report of the light’s power supply plug blade detaching in an AC outlet. No injuries have been reported.
Due to COVID-19, CPSC said some of the remedies mentioned in the recall may not be available at the time. Consumers should check with the recalling company for more information. They said it’s important to remember CPSC and recalling companies urge consumers to not use recalled products.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.