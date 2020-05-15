Notre Dame Regional High School names new principal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame Regional High School named a new principal.
Assistant Principal Tim Garner was named the new principal at the high school. He had been serving as interim principal after the school’s long-time principal, Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OFS, announced he was going to one of his religious order’s schools in New York.
“Whether it was being in the classroom, going on TEC [Teens Encounter Christ] retreats, or being involved in the musicals or athletics, [I was] involved in this history that so many people had been a part of before,” Garner said. “These are hallowed halls and great alumni have walked through. Even coming in as a freshman, I was so happy to be a part of it.”
Garner graduated in 1993, and received his Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
He returned to Notre Dame in 2001 as a teacher in biology, senior physics, algebra and more.
Garner also coached several sports of the past 20 years at Notre Dame, including basketball, baseball, softball and soccer.
In 2011, he received his Masters degree in Education Administration through William Woods University.
He became the assistant principal at Notre Dame in 2016.
