New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department searching for debit card theft suspect

By Ashley Smith | May 15, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 7:03 PM

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 27, the Portageville Police Department received a report from a local convenience store, in regards to an individual who had purchased $1600.00 dollars worth of Missouri Lottery tickets with a stolen debit card.

Police discovered that this person had purchased several other Missouri lottery tickets from different locations within Missouri, and cashed several of these tickets.

Please contact Brianna Shelly at the Portageville Police Department with any details pertaining to this investigation. 573-379-5500.

