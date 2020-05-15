Nearly 88K COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois is on track in having 88,000 residents test positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, May 15, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 87,937 Illinoisans have tested positive for the coronavirus.
So far, 3,928 individuals have died from COVID-19 in Illinois.
IDPH reported 138 deaths and 3,239 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours in the state.
More than 512,000 residents have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
