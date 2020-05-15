Marshall County to open county government offices

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The some of the Marshall County Government Offices will begin to reopen to the public on Monday, May 18.
The Judge Executive, County Treasurer, Building Inspection, Information Technology and Emergency Management are just a few of the offices that will reopen.
They are located in the Marshall County Courthouse at 1101 Main Street, Benton, Ky.
The Road Department and Parks Department offices will be open to the public as well.
The County Attorney’s office falls under different guidelines and will not reopen to the public until June 1, 2020.
The County Clerk’s office and the Animal Shelter will continue to operate by appointment only.
The PVA will remain closed to in person traffic until barriers are installed which are currently back-ordered.
Starting Monday, May 18, 2020, the hours at Mike Miller Park will be extended to 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.
The following amenities in the park will be open starting Monday: fishing, walking trails, disc golf, baseball fields for private use, soccer fields for private use, volleyball court, corn-hole, horseshoes, batting cages and tennis courts.
Starting Friday, May 22, 2020, all pavilions and the Visitors Center will be available for reservation and use.
The Defew’s Body Shop Splash Pad, basketball courts and playgrounds will all remain closed at this time.
This timeline applies to day use parks with playgrounds and pavilions as well.
The public is encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines when visiting offices and parks and practice social distancing to protect themselves and those around them.
Changes may be made to hours and facility availability if a spike in cases occur within our community.
